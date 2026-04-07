Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026: How to check and download results?

Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the Meghalaya Board Class 10 results 2026 on April 7. The Meghalaya Board Class 10 2026 exams began on January 30 and ended on February 11. Students can check their MBOSE SSLC 2026 results online on the Meghalaya Board’s official portal at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in.
Along with the announcement of the results, the Meghalaya Board officials will also release the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and names of the toppers.
In order to check and download your results online, follow this step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of Meghalaya Board – mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in
Step 2: Click on the SSLC result button.
Step 3: You will need to enter your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: After completing the captcha verification, click on the submit button to see your result.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.
The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams last year were held between February 10 and February 25, 2025 and the result was declared on April 5. The pass percentage last year was 87.10 per cent. Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh bagged the first positions in MBOSE Class 10 SSLC result last year. The second position was also obtained by two students – Evanshan Nongrum and Pori Pandey. There were three students in the third position – Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting.
The Board held its SSLC supplementary exam from May 1 to 8 last year. MBOSE SSLC supplementary exams were conducted for Mathematics/Special Mathematics, Science and Technology, Health and Physical Education, Computer Science, Vocational Subject, English, Indian Languages, Additional English and Social Science. 80.35 per cent students qualified the Meghalaya board Class 10 SSLC supplementary exams.