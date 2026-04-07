Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026: How to check and download results?

Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be declaring the Meghalaya Board Class 10 results 2026 on April 7. The Meghalaya Board Class 10 2026 exams began on January 30 and ended on February 11. Students can check their MBOSE SSLC 2026 results online on the Meghalaya Board’s official portal at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in.

Along with the announcement of the results, the Meghalaya Board officials will also release the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and names of the toppers.

Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026: How to download the result

In order to check and download your results online, follow this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of Meghalaya Board – mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in