MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC 12th Result 2020 declared: State records 74.34 passing per cent in Arts stream

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) declared the state class 12 results for the Arts stream. A total of 24,267 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which 74.34 per cent successfully cleared the exams. Mahima Sinha emerged as the state topper in the respective examinations, fetching a total of 428 marks. She is followed by Ritishari Chyne and Chubakatila Jamir, who have scored 427 and 426 respectively.

The result for the same is available on the board official website mbose.in. Results can also be checked at results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.

Female students have outperformed the boys in the Arts stream, recording a passing per cent of 79.19 as compared to boys’ 67.80. A total of 1814 candidates secured first division marks, while 6947 and 8161 secured second and third division grades.

Among the districts, East Khasi Hills emerged as the best performing with 86.64 passing percent.

Like various state boards, exams in Meghalaya were also disrupted due to Covid-19 outbreak. The board conducted the pending exams in June.

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final and original mark sheet will be released by the schools later.

In 2019, the board had recorded 76.28 passing per cent in the arts stream. The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MBOSE class 12 science stream was recorded at 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam. The best result was observed in the commerce stream.

In 2019, East Khasi Hills emerged as the top-performing district for both commerce and science stream with 83.51 per cent and 80.60 per cent pass percentage respectively.

