MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya Board result likely to be declared on May 8

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board class 12th result to be available at megresults.nic.in, examresult.net, results.shiksha, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com and knowyourresult.com.

MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th Examinations, results 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) is likely to declare the results of HSSLC or Class 12 examination, 2019 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) on May 8, 2019 (Wednesday). The examination for MBOSE HSSLC students had started from March 1 and concluded on March 25, 2019.

The Board will declare the results at its official websites, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, examresult.net and results.shiksha. Once released, students can collect their marksheets from the head of the institutions.

MBOSE HSSLC results 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Go to the official website for the Meghalaya board (mbose.in) or examresults.net/meghalaya.

Step 2 – Click on the link to the HSSLC results 2019.

Step 3 – Follow the links to the results page of the state board.

Step 4 – Make sure to keep your roll number in hand.

Step 5 – Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

Step 6 – Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

Last year, Arienne A Sangma of Don Bosco College, Tura had topper the exam with a total score of 437 out of 500. About 2,211 students from the commerce stream, 21,504 in Arts, 3650 in Science streams had appeared for the HSSLC exams last year.

