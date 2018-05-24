MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: Results declared, Ri-Bhoi districts tops

MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: The results are available on the official websites, mbose.in, megresults.nic.in MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: The results are available on the official websites, mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has declared the results of both SSLC Class 10th and Class 12th Arts today, on May 25. The results are available at the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. In HSSLC exams, 23160 students appeared of which 17318 passed securing a pass percent of 74.78 per cent. The girls have outshone boys by registering 75.84 per cent while only 55.14 per cent passed. In SSLC exams or Class 10, a total of 50077 students appeared of which 28424 candidates have passed taking the pass percentage to 56.76 per cent. Nearly 79.67 per cent girls pased while boy scored 78.44 per cent. In HSSLC exams, 23160 students appeared of which 17318 passed securing a pass percent of 74.78 per cent. The girls have outshone boys by registering 75.84 per cent while only 55.14 per cent passed.

The Board had released the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. In Science stream, the first rank has been obtained by Rishav Das, with 480 marks and in Commerce, Chongdeinem Guite has topped the exam with a total of 443 marks.

Once released, students will be able to check their scores at the above-mentioned websites. They will be required to login to the same and enter all the required details such as their roll number etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

MBOSE 10th, 12th (Arts) results 2018: Date and Time

The Meghalaya Board will declare the results today, on May 25, 2018 at around 10 am. The students can check the results through the websites, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, results.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, examresults.net/meghalaya.

The result of SSLC, HSLC is also available via SMS codes:

For SSLC (Class X)

· MG10 rollno to 58888

· SMS – MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it to 56263

For HSSLC (Arts)

· MG12A rollno 58888

· SMS – MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER – send it 56263

Last year, the result of class 10 examination was released on May 23. The results were leaked on the social media due to technical snag as they were being shared at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), reports said.

