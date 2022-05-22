MBBS in Hindi, CUET PG, and more: Top education news last week

As the CUET UG registration concludes, the UGC Chairman announced CUET for admissions to postgraduate programmes too. Several state boards such as Goa, Karnataka released board results, in which girls outshined boys. While the state boards continued releasing results for the board classes, CISCE announced that from next year exams for the ICSE and ISC levels will be conducted only once in a year.

CUET 2022

This week, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced Thursday that admissions to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities will be held through a common entrance test from the upcoming academic year. The UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar announced that application forms for admissions to PG programmes through the common entrance will be available on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) — nta.ac.in — from Thursday. Applicants have time till June 18 to apply for CUET PG 2022.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that starting from this year, admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes will be done through CUET. While JNU has accepted CUET, the University of Delhi (DU) — which was one of the first to adopt CUET for undergraduate courses and release their admission criteria — and Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) have announced that they will not be adopting CUET PG for the 2022-23 academic session.

Meanwhile, application process for CUET UG is concluding today, i.e. May 22, 2022. NTA will soon announce the dates for CUET UG 2022 exam. Candidates are advised to keep chekcing the CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — for updates on the exam date.

Board results

— Karnataka

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released the SSLC class 10 board results on May 19, 2022. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 85.63 per cent, and girls out shined boys by scoring 90.29 per cent whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 81.30 per cent. This year, a total of 8,73,859 students had registered for the SSLC class 10 exam but only 8,53,436 students appeared for the exam — with 20,423 students being marked as absent.

While the results will also be sent to students’ registered mobile numbers, class 10 students can log in on the official website — sslc.karnataka.gov.in — to view their result after 1 pm on May 19, 2022.

— Goa

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared Class 12 results on Saturday and announced that the pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. There were 18,112 students who took the examination of which 16,783 passed. Of 8861 boys who took the examination 90.66 per cent passed and of 9251 girls, 94.58 per cent passed — which means girls outshined boys.

This year, Shetye said, the GBSHSE adopted an assessment system in which the Board adopted the special assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022 “to deal with the school closures and challenges of conducting exams due to the spread of the pandemic”.

NEET PG 2022

The NEET PG 2022 exam took place on May 21, 2022 which was the originally scheduled date for the exam. Since mid April, NEET PG aspirants had been protesting to have the exam postponed. After the Supreme Court dismissed the postponement plea, delegation from ABVP met the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, to once again request him to postpone the exam date for NEET PG 2022.

“In a meeting with the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and the officials of the Health Department, a meaningful discussion on 6 important points to extend the exam date was held. After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected to give relief to the candidates,” an official press release from ABVP read.

However, no decision came out of it and the exam took place on May 21, as scheduled.

Maharashtra RTE admissions

As per an official notice, a new round of seat allotments will begin on Thursday afternoon. All these parents will have until May 27, to confirm their admissions at allotted schools. There are a total of 1,92,098 students’ applications in the waiting list. Whereas the available seats are 39,727. Maharashtra Directorate of School Education (Primary) which conducts the centralised online admissions process for 25percent reserved seats under RTE, in private schools across Maharashtra issued a circular regarding this. This new round for children from the waiting list will begin from Thursday (May 19) 3PM for all districts across Maharashtra, except Pune; which is yet to complete the previous round’s formality.

Additionally, this another round for the students in the waiting list will also be based on the lottery system, just like the first round.

ICSI CS June 2022

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for Company Secretaries executive and professional programmes exam admit card 2022. This year, candidates have to download the admit card online as no hard copy of the admit card will be sent to candidates via mail. The CS exams will be conducted between June 1 to June 10 at various exam centres across the country.

ICSE and ISC exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that from next year exams for the ICSE and ISC levels will be conducted only once in a year. “It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” the official notice read.

The Council also announced that there have been some changes in syllabus of selected subjects, which is now available on the official CISCE website. “Please note the Syllabus for the ICSE & ISC Year 2023 Examination has been revised in select subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section,” the official notice read.

MBBS in Hindi

Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat had recently said that the state will soon launch MBBS courses in the Hindi language, claiming it will help students from Hindi-medium backgrounds compete better with their counterparts from English-medium schools.

“Most books that are a part of the modern medical education have been written and published in the west, by default, in the English language. The medium of instruction can be changed to Hindi but it is not possible to change the academic vocabulary of the MBBS curriculum. Even if the books are translated, almost all reputable research papers and journals are published in English,” he told The Indian Express.