MBBS, BDS, other medical degrees from Pakistan not valid in India: NMC

After the UGC and AICTE warned medical students against travelling to Pakistan for an MBBS degree, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also issued a similar warning for Indian students.

NMC has declared that any Indian student who wishes to pursue MBBS, BDS or any other equivalent medical degree from Pakistan shall not be eligible to appear for FMGE or seek employment in India on the basis of the educational qualifications gained from Pakistan universities.

“All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursing Medical Education. Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA till date,” the official notice from NMC read.

However, the Commission has also clarified that migrants and their children who acquired higher education or medical degree in Pakistan but have been awarded Indian citizenship will still be eligible to appear for FMGE/NEXT and seek employment in India, after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA.

This notice from the NMC comes a few days after a similar notice was issued by UGC and AICTE. In the notice, which was issued on April 22, the UGC and the AICTE said any Indian national or overseas citizen of the country who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan “shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India”.

Pakistan had also reverted by seeking clarification on this issue. “We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said Public Notice. Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs, based in Islamabad, said in a statement.