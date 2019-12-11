MBA students most employable; BTech, MCA, technical and computer-related courses see decline: Report

Female employability showed an upward trend, as per the report. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra Female employability showed an upward trend, as per the report. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra

About 46 per cent Indian students are employable or ready to take up jobs as against 33 per cent in 2014. Of these, the most employable candidates are MBA students with 54 per cent as against 40 per cent in the last two years, according to India Skills Report 2019-20. B.Pharma, Polytechnic, B.Com and BA courses saw an improvement in employability. This year, however, the decline in employability is seen in BTech, engineering, MCA graduates and those enrolled in technical and computer-related courses.

The report showed an overall positive trend in comparison with the past six years for talent supply. Maharashtra tops the list of states with highest employable talent followed by Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai followed by Hyderabad came up as the highest employable cities. Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Lucknow and Chennai have maintained their presence in the top 10 list over the past six years, the report highlights.

States that registered a dip in their ranking were West Bengal (second in the last year) and Haryana, which could not make it into the top 10 list.

Taking a deeper look at the employability scores among men and women, like the previous year, female employability showed an upward trend, climbing from 38 per cent in 2017; 46 per cent in 2018 and registering 47 per cent in this year.

The talent pool of women can be found in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Delhi at the city level, while Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Visakhapatnam constitute the top three cities to have the most employable female talent pool.

This year, the India Skills Report also analysed candidate preferences. About 65 per cent of the students require direction on skills training and internship opportunities. The students have also placed importance upon interactions with companies, which is deemed necessary to stay updated on job requirements. Overall, students feel the necessity to connect with the industry to learn and explore their knowledge horizons.

More than 94 per cent of students believe that the apprenticeship of 3-12 months will improve their employability to a great extent.

India Skills Report is prepared by talent assessment company – Wheebox, PeopleStrong and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with UNDP, AICTE & AIU. Over three lakh students participated across 3500 educational institutions in the employability tests conducted nationwide.

