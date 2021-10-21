MBA students at IIM Kashipur to volunteer with organisations working on developmental issues

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has launched its experiential learning initiative this year that seeks to enhance the involvement of the institute in the developmental issues primarily pertaining to the region of Uttarakhand.

It aims to connect its students across programmes with organisations in the region addressing agendas related to economic and societal development. Hence, it will create a mutual value for organisations and students.

This initiative presently focuses on the flagship MBA programme of IIM Kashipur and has been introduced as a mandatory course that spans the entire duration of two years. Most significant engagement emerges in the second year of the curriculum, where students spend the entire year working with organisations on developmental agenda along with fieldwork.

These agendas have three verticals: sustainable development, rural development, and development of small and emerging firms. The entire MBA batch of 270 students has been categorised into finite student groups to address diverse year-long projects.

The present batch of 2022 is working on a total of 55 intriguing projects related to developing seed banks for preserving/distributing seeds from within the mountains, biodiversity planning under SDG 6, 13, and 15, improving the reading and comprehension ability of students in the primary school, branding and market development issues for various regional cooperatives in the market and many more sectors. After the final presentation, the best projects will be awarded.

The partner organisations for the initiative include Central Himalayan Institute for Nature & Applied Research (CHINAR), Mount Valley Development Association (MVDA), Himalayan Institute for Environment, Ecology and Development (HIFEED), Himshakti Global Foods LLP, Appropriate Technology India (ATI) Sustainability, Hasten Ventures (US) among others.