MBA, PGDM colleges can enroll students without CAT score, based on UG marks: AICTE

Admissions allowed based on UG marks (Representational image)

As a one-time measure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed colleges and higher education institutes to enroll students to MBA or PGDM courses without CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT or any other entrance exam.

Stating that since the entrance exams have not been conducted in many states, admissions will be allowed without these exams as well. “In many of the states, some of the above entrance tests could not be conducted due to fear of the spread of Coronavirus and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled etc,” the AICTE said in an official circular.

Read | As colleges prep to reopen, some campuses to act as isolated spaces, many to offer COVID scholarships

Calling itself to be “more a facilitator than a regulator”, AICTE asked students to consider alternative modes for admission which can “benefit the institutions as well as the students”. Even as the first preference will be given to candidates who qualified the entrance tests irrespective of their marks secured in degree as long as minimum passing marks are obtained, however, for vacant seats, admissions will be given based on the merit of marks obtained in undergraduate courses.

“If vacant seats are still available, candidates shall be selected based on the merit in the qualifying UG exams. The States may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling,” the AICTE said. This is a one-time measure due to the pandemic and for the next session, the normal admission criteria will be resumed.

Currently, students are protesting for a similar arrangement for undergraduate admissions too. Deputy Delhi chief minister and state education minister Manish Sisodia has suggested through a series of tweets that having only JEE or NEET based admissions is a narrow criterion and India should look at alternative modes of admission.

Meanwhile, the CAT 2020 admission process is open and will conclude on September 16. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 29 in two sessions. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well. IIM Indore will conduct the exam this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd