MBA Admissions 2022: List of management entrance exams with ongoing application process

For those students who are looking for admissions in various management colleges and universities in an MBA programme, here is some good news. Application forms are open for various premier management examinations, such as SNAP, IBSAT, MICAT, MAT and others. Registration for CAT 2021 has ended but candidates can apply for these exams. Here are all the details you need to know about these exams such as their last date of registration, exam date, and result date.

IBSAT – The IBSAT 2021 is a university level examination. The exam is conducted every year to select eligible candidates for MBA admissions in institutions like IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Dehradun, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai and IBS Pune campuses of IBS Business schools. The last date to submit the application form is December 16, 2021. The examinations are to be conducted on December 25 and 26. The results will be declared between the last week of December and the first week of January 2022.

MICAT – The MICAT 2022 is an institution-level entrance test. The test is conducted twice every year. The application process for MICAT (II) 2022 has been started on November 23. The last date for registration is December 16 and the admit cards will be available from January 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted on January 29, 2022. After the successful completion of the examination, the results will be declared on February 18, 2022.

MAT – MAT 2021 is a national level entrance test for students seeking admission in MBA. The MAT exam is conducted by All India Management Association. The exam is conducted four times a year; February, May, September and December. The applications can be submitted for MAT 2022 from the first week of January 2022 to the third week of February 2022. The admit cards will be released from the second week of March 2022.

The estimated week of examination is the second week of March 2022. After successful completion of the MAT 2022 Examination, the result will be declared up to March/April 2022.

KIIT – KIIT MBA 2022 is an entrance test for KIIT or Kalinga Institute for Industrial Technology, located at Bhubaneswar. The test is an institutional level test conducted by KIIT itself for selecting eligible candidates for their post-graduate MBA programme. The exam is to be held from January 15 to 17, 2022. The students who are willing to appear in the KIIT MBA 2022 examination can apply until January 10, 2022 through online mode.

IRMASAT – IRMASAT 2022 is a national level entrance test conducted by IRMA or Institute of Rural Management, Anand itself. The exam is conducted once a year to select eligible candidates for a two years post-graduation management course. The last date to submit the application is December 30, 2021. The exam will be conducted in online mode on February 18 and 19, 2022. A candidate can appear for the exam once only.

XAT – XAT 2022 or Xavier’s Aptitude Test is an entrance test conducted by XLRI- Xavier School of Management. The purpose of the examination is to select eligible candidates for MBA courses in different management colleges across India. The last date to submit an online application form is November 30, 2021. The XAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.