JEE Main: Mathematics and Computing is the most opted course at IIT Jammu

The choice count data for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu in 2025 points to a broad-based increase in student interest across undergraduate engineering programmes. The upward trend in choice count has been observed with both established branches and newer academic offerings.

Among traditional programmes, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continued to lead in absolute numbers. The choice count for CSE increased from 10,012 in 2024 to 11,396 in 2025, registering a rise of nearly 13.8 per cent.

A notable development this year was the introduction of Engineering Physics as a new undergraduate programme. With a choice count of 5,747 in its first year, the programme drew immediate interest.