JEE Main: Mathematics and Computing is the most opted course at IIT Jammu

The choice count data for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu in 2025 points to a broad-based increase in student interest across undergraduate engineering programmes. The upward trend in choice count has been observed with both established branches and newer academic offerings.
Among traditional programmes, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continued to lead in absolute numbers. The choice count for CSE increased from 10,012 in 2024 to 11,396 in 2025, registering a rise of nearly 13.8 per cent.
A notable development this year was the introduction of Engineering Physics as a new undergraduate programme. With a choice count of 5,747 in its first year, the programme drew immediate interest.
Other core branches also recorded steady growth. Mathematics and Computing emerged as one of the stronger performers, with its choice count rising from 7,323 to 8,427 – an increase of just over 15 per cent, the highest growth rate among continuing programmes.
Electrical Engineering saw its choice count rise by 13.5 per cent, from 8,177 to 9,279, while Mechanical Engineering recorded a 13 per cent increase, crossing 8,600 choices in 2025.
Civil Engineering also posted a rise of nearly 13.7 per cent, with choice counts moving past the 8,000 mark, indicating stable demand for core infrastructure-related disciplines.
Chemical Engineering and Materials Engineering saw more measured growth, with both branches registering increases of around 11.6 per cent.
According to the IIT Jammu 2025 placement data, the institute recorded an overall placement rate of 70.8 per cent, with a significant share of students choosing alternative post-graduation pathways.
Around 13.5 per cent of graduating students opted for higher studies or government positions, highlighting a diversification in career outcomes beyond campus placements. Officials note that this trend reflects greater awareness among students about multiple career trajectories, including research, public sector roles, and further academic training.
On the compensation front, the highest package offered during the season touched Rs 53 lakh per annum, while the average package stood at Rs 15.5 lakh per annum.
In total, over 175 recruiters participated in the placement process, offering full-time roles and internship opportunities across core engineering, technology, analytics, and allied domains.
The recruiter mix included a combination of international and domestic firms. Global companies such as Accenture Japan and Money Forward Japan featured alongside Indian recruiters, including BP, MathWorks, Graviton Trading, Samsung Semiconductors, MediaTek, and L&T. Institute officials said the breadth of recruiters and roles on offer reflects growing industry confidence in the skills and training imparted at IIT Jammu.