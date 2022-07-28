scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Bengaluru boy is the first Indian to win 3 gold medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

Pranjal Srivastava's name appears in the International Informatics Olympiad hall-of-fame as only 11 people in the 63-year history of IMO have won more medals than him.

Written by Deeksha Teri | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 5:24:50 pm
Pranjal Srivastava, IMO winnerOnly 11 people in the 63-year history of IMO have won more medals than him. (Photo: special arrangement)

Indian students have been bringing laurels to the nation by winning the international Olympiads, especially in these recent years. The latest addition to this league is 18-year-old Pranjal Srivastava who is the first Indian to win three gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held in Oslo on July 11 and 12, 2022.

Pranjal’s name appears in the IMO hall-of-fame, as only 11 people in the 63-year history of IMO have won more medals than him.

“My family noticed my inclination towards maths right from class 1. Not just did I get to read the most interesting books on this subject but

also had a lot of fun conversations about it. My father told me interesting stories, while my mother and grandfather would tell me about the beauty of math in geometry,” he told indianexpress.com. Srivastava’s parents are IT professionals and are working in Bengaluru.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Pranjal Srivastava, IMO winner The Indian team with their medals and flag after the medal ceremony. A total of five Indian students bagged the bronze medal. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Read |Technical snags hit Karnataka’s one-stop undergraduate admission portal

Pranjal won this year’s International Mathematical Olympiad with a total of 34. He achieved the gold medal first in 2019 scoring 35, then in 2021 with a score of 31. India did not participate in IMO in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. His winning streak started in 2018 when he earned a silver medal.

Now that he has become a seasoned participant, the champion does not need to put in hours in the traditional form of studies now. He has inculcated his love of mathematics in several of his daily activities. In addition to his normal routine, he is now a part of many forums, clubs, and organisations which helps him stay updated and practice while ensuring he has his share of fun.

While maths is a nightmare for many students, the Bengaluru boy believes it is the most amazing subject. “There is a myth that discourages most students. They feel Math is about big numbers and complex calculations. This is misleading. The teaching methods, unfortunately, do not help either. Calculations may be necessary for succeeding in many entrance exams, but they are a minuscule part of mathematics. Some of the greatest mathematicians, including Einstein, have been poor in calculations,” he said while talking about his love for the subject.

“Math, in general, is beautiful. It is about number theory, patterns, and geometrical shapes. These are wonderful to explore. Young students should step out of school mathematics, try interesting books, and solve creative problems. At a young age, I was influenced by some books by Prof Ian Stewart,” said the 18-year-old champion.

In addition to mathematics, Pranjal also loves competitive and algorithmic programming, and has also earned a silver medal in the International Informatics Olympiad. He even wishes to explore mathematical computer science in his undergraduate days. He will now be pursuing an undergraduate course at MIT, which will give him a combination of Math and computer science.

Pranjal also loves Chess and the strategic game of GO. He has also represented India in the 2021 South Korea Prime Minister Cup. In addition to these, he has learned Indian Classical formally and has a strong inclination toward classical music, both Indian and Western.

The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in a different country. While the first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, the 2022 IMO took place in Oslo. This year, while Pranjal won the gold medal, five other Indian candidates bagged the bronze medal — Arjun Gupta, Atul Shatavart Nadig, Vedant Saini, Kaustuv Mishra and Aditya.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad; PM Modi to inaugurate event today

Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad; PM Modi to inaugurate event today

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Bengaluru

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma
CWG 2022

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained

Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement