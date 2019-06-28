Mata Sundri College for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Mata Sundri College for Women (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
92
82
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
72
62
60
B.A (Hons) History
88
78
83
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
77.5
67.5
72.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
80
87
B.A (Hons) Psychology
96
86
93
B.A (Hons) Punjabi
58
48
5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
45
50
B.A Programme
86
77
80
B.Com
93
83
90
B.Com (Hons)
94
84
91
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
90
80
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90
80
85
B.A Programme with Psychology
90
80
88
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90
80
85
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

