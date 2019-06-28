Mata Sundri College for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Mata Sundri College for Women (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Mata Sundri College for Women (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 92 82 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 72 62 60 B.A (Hons) History 88 78 83 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 77.5 67.5 72.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 80 87 B.A (Hons) Psychology 96 86 93 B.A (Hons) Punjabi 58 48 5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 45 50 B.A Programme 86 77 80 B.Com 93 83 90 B.Com (Hons) 94 84 91 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 90 80 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90 80 85 B.A Programme with Psychology 90 80 88 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90 80 85 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.