MAT 2018: Registration deadline extended, check updates

MAT 2018: The last date to register for the online registration for both the paper-based test (PBT) and computer-based test (CBT) for the MAT 2018 exam has been extended. The last date to apply for PBT is Tuesday – December 4, 2018 and CBT is December 10, 2018.

The admit cards for the management aptitude test (MAT) 2018 for PBT were released on December 1, 2018. MAT 2018 admit cards for CBT will be released on December 11, 2018. The examinations for PBT and CBT are scheduled to be conducted on December 9 and December 15, 2018 respectively.

MAT 2018: How to register

Step 1 – Visit official website – mat.aima.in

Step 2 – On homepage click ‘fresh candidate to create log in’ in case of a new registration

Step 3 – Complete registration process ‘complete registration process’ in case you had started to register earlier

Step 4 – A new window will open

Step 5 – Fill in the required details and submit

MAT 2018: Essential documents

Candidates would need a scanned copy of their photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format. The size of the file containing their image should not be more than 100 KB and at least 40 KB. The size of the file containing scanned signature should be between 10-40 KB in size. All the documents containing educational qualification should also be handy and a scanned copy of each of them is required, according to the official notification.

MAT is an entrance exam for national and international B-schools. On clearing, candidates can seek admission in MBA and allied programmes.