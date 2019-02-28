MAT result 2019 to declare today: How to download score?

MAT result 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is likely to announce the result for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2019 on its website, mat.aima.in. The paper-based test (PBT) was conducted on February 24 and the computer-based test (CBT) was conducted on February 23, 2019.

Advertising

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to get admission to B-schools in India and abroad based on their score. Every school has its own merit list. Candidates will be assigned their MAT score based in which the merit list will be created.

AIMA MAT result 2019: How to download score

Step 1: Visit the official website, mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘AIMA MAT 2019 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of their result for future reference.