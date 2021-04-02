MAT 2021 result of February exam announced, here’s how to check

MAT result 2021: All India Management Association (AIMA) today announced the MAT result. The result of MAT February exam was published at aima.in.

The result was initially expected to be released on March 31, per the standard calendar of MAT exams where results are announced at the end of the month of the exam.

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) was held in three different modes this time – IBT or the internet based test mode, PBT that is paper based test mode, and CBT which was the computer based test mode. Of these, PBT and CBT were the conventional models of MAT exam, whereas IBT has been a new introduction, aimed at helping students take the tests from the safe environment of their homes.

How to check the MAT 2021 result

Step 1: Go to the official website mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the link “download / view” in the menu. Then click Results. The result check page opens. Note that this is different from the MAT login page.

Step 3: Now select February from the drop-down. Then enter your roll number (same as one received in MAT admit card), registration number. And click submit.

Step 4: Your MAT Feb result displays on screen.

The details in MAT 2021 score card include name, address, form number, test month and year, roll number, photograph. Followed by score in each section and corresponding percentile. This is given for language comprehension, mathematical skills, data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, composite score, and Indian and global environment score.

Candidates need to use the MAT score card in order to get admission to those B-schools (management colleges), where the scores are accepted. The database of accepting colleges is on MAT website. Nevertheless, candidates should verify the same with the institutes before applying / seeking admission.

MAT is the national level MBA entrance exam held by AIMS. It is typically held multiple times. At this very moment, the MAT registration 2021 for MAT May 2021 is open. For this next edition of MAT exam, one can apply till May 24 for PBT, June 7 for CBT, and June 6 for IBT.

One can choose to appear in this exam as many times as they want.

MBA entrance exams in focus

Another key MBA entrance exam in focus is the Common Management Admission Test, held by NTA. For the same CMAT answer key is expected soon. The exam was held after multiple delays, on March 31.

Shortly after releasing the official answer keys, and accepting challenges on them, NTA will declare the CMAT result and merit list, for which, as of now, no date has been specified.