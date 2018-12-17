MAT 2019: Registration begins for February exam, know how to apply

Advertising

MAT 2019: The online registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2019) February session has been started. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website of MAT, mat.aima.in, on or before February 8, 2019 for paper-based test (PBT), and February 12 for the Computer based test (CBT).

The MAT paper-based test is scheduled to be conducted on February 17, while the Computer Based Test (CBT) on February 23, 2019. The admit card for the PBT will be available online on February 9, 2019, and February 19 for CBT.

MAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online registration: December 16, 2018

Last date for online registration for PBT: February 8

Last date for online registration for CBT: February 12

Admit card for PBT: February 9

Admit card for CBT: February 23

Paper Based Test (PBT) date: February 17

Computer Based Test (CBT) date: February 23, 2019.

MAT 2019: How to register

Step 1 – Visit official website – mat.aima.in

Step 2 – On homepage click ‘fresh candidate to create log in’ in case of a new registration

Step 3 – Complete registration process ‘complete registration process’ in case you had started to register earlier

Step 4 – A new window will open

Step 5 – Fill in the required details and submit

MAT 2019: Essential documents

Candidates would need a scanned copy of their photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format. The size of the file containing their image should not be more than 100 KB and at least 40 KB. The size of the file containing scanned signature should be between 10-40 KB in size. All the documents containing educational qualification should also be handy and a scanned copy of each of them is required, according to the official notification.

MAT is an entrance exam for national and international B-schools. On qualifying this, candidates can seek admission in MBA and allied programmes.