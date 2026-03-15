Mass Copying in Himachal Pradesh: HPBoSE suspends superintendent after misconduct in exam hall

The examination centre has consequently been relocated to Government Senior Secondary School, Matlahar. (Image: Representative Express Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has suspended a superintendent and relocated an entire examination centre in Kangra district after evidence of widespread cheating emerged during ongoing board examinations, officials confirmed to the news agency, PTI, on Saturday.

The action targets PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Jawali, in Kangra district, following reports of widespread misconduct, including video footage of a teacher openly dictating answers to students inside the examination hall.

Board Chairman Rajesh Sharma stated that the decision was prompted by multiple complaints and video evidence pointing to serious irregularities at the Jawali centre. The examination centre has consequently been relocated to Government Senior Secondary School, Matlahar.