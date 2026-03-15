Mass Copying in Himachal Pradesh: HPBoSE suspends superintendent after misconduct in exam hall

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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has suspended a superintendent and relocated an entire examination centre in Kangra district after evidence of widespread cheating emerged during ongoing board examinations, officials confirmed to the news agency, PTI, on Saturday.
The action targets PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Jawali, in Kangra district, following reports of widespread misconduct, including video footage of a teacher openly dictating answers to students inside the examination hall.
Board Chairman Rajesh Sharma stated that the decision was prompted by multiple complaints and video evidence pointing to serious irregularities at the Jawali centre. The examination centre has consequently been relocated to Government Senior Secondary School, Matlahar.
The Director of School Education suspended centre superintendent Ravi Bhandari, a biology lecturer, with immediate effect. The suspension order cited gross misuse of official authority, failure to uphold integrity, and conduct unbecoming of a government employee.
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A preliminary inquiry confirmed that a teacher inside the hall was verbally dictating answers to multiple-choice questions. The Board characterised the incident as a clear instance of mass copying that severely undermines the credibility of the examination system.
The Board has directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s Office, Jawali, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit its findings to the Board headquarters. Officials emphasised that such incidents jeopardise the interests of honest, hardworking students.
In the interest of transparency and fairness, the Jawali centre has been cancelled, with all registered candidates scheduled to complete their remaining papers at Government Senior Secondary School, Matlahar.
Departmental inquiries have been initiated against the centre coordinator, superintendent, and deputy superintendent. The Board has additionally written to the Himachal Pradesh Department of Education in Shimla, recommending stringent disciplinary action against those found culpable.
Chairman Sharma reaffirmed the Board’s zero-tolerance stance on unfair practices and its commitment to upholding examination integrity, warning that anyone found facilitating malpractice will face strict consequences to prevent recurrence.