‘Marks are awarded for each correct step even if the final answer is not fully correct’: CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj

With CBSE Board examinations underway, and changes in the assessment pattern continuing under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, students and parents often have questions about evaluation and exam rules. In this weekly column, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj responds to queries sent by readers of The Indian Express:
Yes. There will be step marking in both Mathematics and Science. Marks are awarded for each correct step even if the final answer is not fully correct, provided the method used is valid. This helps students receive credit for their correct understanding and
approach.
No extra marks are given for handwriting. However, a neat and organised presentation helps the evaluator understand the answers clearly, reducing the chances of misinterpretation. Marks are always awarded on the correctness of the reply.
Students are advised to use only blue ballpoint pens for writing answers. If a mistake is made, it should be neatly crossed out with a single line.
Students should use a blue pen with ink whose life is long and does not fade over time. Ink should not be used in a way that identifies a particular answer book. If such identification is made, students may be booked under unfair means.
CBSE is gradually introducing competency-based questions to align with NEP 2020. The proportion has been balanced so that students are not overburdened. These questions test application and understanding rather than rote memorisation. In the past, the share of competency-based questions was increased gradually. For the past two years, 50% of the questions in both Class X and Class XII papers have been competency-based. Students are informed at the beginning of the academic session about such decisions so that they can prepare accordingly. The CBSE also releases sample question papers.
CBSE regularly releases sample papers, marking schemes, practice questions and training modules on its official website. Teacher orientation programmes and webinars are also conducted to ensure that schools and students are well prepared.