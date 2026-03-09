‘Marks are awarded for each correct step even if the final answer is not fully correct’: CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj

With CBSE Board examinations underway, and changes in the assessment pattern continuing under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, students and parents often have questions about evaluation and exam rules. In this weekly column, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj responds to queries sent by readers of The Indian Express:

Will there be step marking in Mathematics and Science?

Yes. There will be step marking in both Mathematics and Science. Marks are awarded for each correct step even if the final answer is not fully correct, provided the method used is valid. This helps students receive credit for their correct understanding and

approach.

Does neat handwriting or attempting questions properly help in fetching extra marks?

No extra marks are given for handwriting. However, a neat and organised presentation helps the evaluator understand the answers clearly, reducing the chances of misinterpretation. Marks are always awarded on the correctness of the reply.