‘March for Science’ seeks promotion of scientific temper

IN AN attempt to seek promotion of scientific temper and increased allocation in the budget towards education, several students, scientists and academicians came together on Friday to observe a silent ‘March for Science’.

While the event was held worldwide on May 4, Lok Sabha elections were then in progress in the country. On Friday, a symbolic march was held in several cities. In Mumbai, the march started from DG Ruparel College in Matunga and concluded at Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Before the march, the participants highlighted “unscientific” claims made at the recent India Science Congress.

“Creating fake news under scientific pretext has been bothering scientists and students alike. We have to seek evidence for everything that is published, we have to make observations, repeat the observations and publish them. We want all the people to be aware of irrational statements some make. Only published knowledge is part of science and it includes how it can be produced, replicated and propagated,” said G Nagarjuna, faculty at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, TIFR.

The participants demanded promotion of scientific temper, human values and spirit of enquiry as well as at least 10 per cent allocation from the Union Budget and 30 per cent from the state budget. They also called for public policies to be based on scientific evidence.

“Science is not about a subject. It is about scientific temper. What I see around me upsets me as people don’t question before they believe in things. The state of education in general is bad, and the student to teacher ratio is a concern. Development is not about the high-rises we build but educating everybody and enriching the human resource of the country,” said a student.