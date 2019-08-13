Marathi teachers raise concerns over change in question paper pattern

SSC board Marathi teachers on Monday voiced concerns about a recent decision to change the pattern of the subject’s question paper and pointed out components which English-medium students would find difficult to attempt.

Former SSC board member Uday Nare wrote to state School Education Minister Ashish Shelar over the matter.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education recently reversed its 2018 decision to set 100-mark written papers and switched to an 80:20 pattern for languages and social sciences.

In this format, 20 marks would be based on an internal examination. However, the first term at schools is nearly over and textbooks have been designed for a 100-mark paper, Nare pointed out. “Teachers have not been instructed as to which chapters are to be taught. Teachers need to be trained. Moreover, for English medium students attempting Marathi, there are many difficult elements in the exam. Poetry recitation of works by many saints is a component where it’s difficult to score marks. Moreover, summary writing is also a difficult component. The aim of learning a language should be to enable to student to read, write and express one’s thoughts,” said Nare.

Teachers also pointed out that the Marathi question paper is so lengthy that only a few students can attempt it. “Last year, even though the paper was made for 100 marks, only three hours were given. Even with 80-mark papers, students end up missing out on some writing skill components,” said Chandrakant Mhatre, moderator for the Marathi paper.

Nare has suggested that the board allow students to write answers on the question paper itself to make evaluation smoother.