Maratha quota: Maharashtra to allow candidates to take admission sans caste certificates

IN YET another reach out to the politically dominant Maratha community ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that it will allow applicants from the community to take admissions for professional courses without insisting on the submission of a caste validity certificate.

Last November, the Devendra Fadnavis government had extended a 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs by identifying them as belonging to the Socially and Economically Backward category.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced the special concession in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He clarified that it would be extended to those students who have already applied for caste certificates.

During Zero Hour, NCP’s Ajit Pawar had raised the issue regarding the delay in the issuance of the certificates, following which Tawde made the announcement.

Maharashtra’s admission regulating authority — an apex body conducting admissions to all professional courses — had made it mandatory for applicants to produce caste validity certificates at the time of registration.

Citing the delay, Pawar said, “This had left applicants (from the community) in a dilemma as those who do not have a validity certificate in hand will have to apply as general category candidates.”

Tawde later admitted that the government did not have the resources to immediately issue validity certificates to all the applicants. “Since the admission process has already commenced, we have decided not to insist on submission of the certificate at the admission stage for this academic year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, while referring to newly opened professional exam training centres for Maratha students in Delhi and Pune, demanded that the facility should be made available for other reserved category students as well.