Many private schools in Delhi didn’t upload nursery admission details last year

Almost half the private schools in the city did not upload details of applicants to open seats at entry-level classes, as well as the points allotted, on the Directorate of Education’s website last year. This, despite directives to them to do so.

Advertising

Schools have to upload the admission criteria and the points against each of them for the academic session 2019-2020 by December 14. Admission forms will be made available from December 15.

According to the DoE, schools have been directed to “upload details of children who apply for admission under open seats and points allotted to each of them by the schools under their point system, on the module available on the departmental website…” by January 28, 2019.

Schools were required to make this information available for the 2018-2019 academic session as well. However, of a total of 1,697 schools, only 971 uploaded the relevant information while 726 did not.

Advertising

In the North East district, only 66 schools uploaded the information while 237 did not; in West B, 111 uploaded while 124 did not; in South East, 63 did while 62 did not; in South, 59 did while 36 did not; and in North, 30 did while 16 did not.

The module on the DoE’s website allows admission information from different schools to be available for parents on a common platform.

“The rationale of this is to make the process open and visible to all, so that all concerned can see if the marking pattern and allotment is fair. It is like a public declaration by the school and can form a basis for parents to cross-check and challenge the allotment, if the need arises,” said Director of Education Sanjay Goel.

With the admission process for the next session commencing this week, Goel said schools will be placed under scrutiny.

“Every year, the situation with regard to admissions is improving through concerted efforts and greater scrutiny. We will be monitoring the school’s sharing of information and if complaints come in, we will take appropriate action,” he said.