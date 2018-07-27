Manoj K Dhar takes over as VC Jammu varsity

Professor Manoj K Dhar (jammuuniversity.in) Professor Manoj K Dhar (jammuuniversity.in)

Professor Manoj K Dhar, a distinguished plant scientist and academician took over as the new vice chancellor of the University of Jammu, replacing prof R D Sharma. Born on November 17, 1964, Dhar started his career as lecturer in the Department of Botany, University of Jammu and has since then held several major academic and administrative positions at the varsity, including director, school of biotechnology, controller of examinations, registrar and advisor to the VC, the university said in a statement here.

Governor N N Vohra, who is the chancellor of the university, appointed Dhar as its VC for a period of five years. The formal order to this effect was issued by registrar, university of Jammu, Meenakshi Kilam. After assuming charge, Dhar sought the cooperation and support of all stakeholders for taking the varsity to the higher levels of excellence.

