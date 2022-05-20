Extensive revisions, chess, athletics: Karnataka Class 10 exam toppers share their secrets

While Covid-19 dealt a heavy blow to most students, 16-year-old Manoj G made the best use of it. From virtual learning to working on practical experiments at his tuition centre, the aspiring army officer managed to ace his Class 10 SSLC exam with a score of 616 out of 625, securing full marks in mathematics, Kannada and Hindi.

Coming from a family of farmers, Manoj always engaged with the farming community and engaged in conversations about soil and its fertility. Much of this helped him in understanding the subject of geography. While his parents live in a village called Ragihalli, about 45km from Bengaluru, the boy stays with his grandmother in the city.

“I was quite confident that I would cross the 600-mark. Since my primary education was not up to the mark, I extensively revised science textbooks from classes 7 and 9 to prepare for my SSLC exam. It really paid off. Moreover, I prepared my own study pattern after taking inputs from classes and tutors,” says Manoj who usually studies for four to five hours a day.

“The virtual classes with presentations and graphics actually piqued my interest in academics even more. Visual representation of subjects gave me more clarity in grasping the concepts. In fact, I turned the online drive classes due to the pandemic into an opportunity,” he points out.

Textbooks and chess helped this cabbie’s daughter score 94%

Kirtana M V, daughter of a cab driver, lacked the financial resources to support her education. Even paying Rs 1,000 for private online tuition was difficult. While her father drives a cab to make ends meet, her mother is a primary school teacher. However, none of this deterred Kirtana, who studies in a government school in Bengaluru, from securing 594 out of 625 (94%) in her SSLC exam.

In fact, she is now applying for a revaluation for the Kannada language exam, because she feels she could have scored more. “Both my mother’s and father’s earnings will not help me support my studies. Moreover, there is no computer or smartphone facility to supplement my education. I rely only on textbooks and my confidence while preparing for the examination,” says the girl, who wants to become a food safety officer in the government sector. Kirtana believes playing chess has increased her grasping power and has helped her excel in academics.

Diagnosed with locomotive syndrome, Kiran Walki secured 99%

Kiran Walki, a student of Moraji Desai Residential School in Gokak has been diagnosed with locomotive syndrome which reduces his mobility. Nonetheless, the sprightly boy was confident of crossing the 600 mark and eventually scored 622 out of 625. That’s not all. Walki is a district-level track and field athlete who excels in javelin throw besides playing cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. He believes that studying after a volleyball or a kabaddi match makes him more focused.

Raghavendra Gangareddy, who is the principal of Moraji Desai Residential School, said, “He is a very daring personality and does not hesitate to put his best foot forward in extracurricular activities and also in daily work at our residential school. He is also gifted with incredible leadership qualities and we have selected him as the leader for his room.”

As room leader, Walki monitors the activities of 10-12 of his roommates. From teaching to washing clothes, the boy seamlessly balances his duties. “I think disability should not be a bothering factor to anyone who is handicapped. I believe we should all focus on our vision and work on it. I want to pursue MBBS and help treat many physically challenged children in our region,” he said.