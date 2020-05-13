Manoj Ahuja in new CBSE chief

He has replaced Anita Karwal, who served as the chairperson for two years before being appointed as Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the HRD Ministry. (File Photo/Representational) He has replaced Anita Karwal, who served as the chairperson for two years before being appointed as Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the HRD Ministry. (File Photo/Representational)

Manoj Ahuja was appointed as the new chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday. He has replaced Anita Karwal, who served as the chairperson for two years before being appointed as Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the HRD Ministry.

Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, was previously posted as Special Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. He has taken over the CBSE while it faces a major challenge of completing the annual board examinations, which were put on hold because of the lockdown.

