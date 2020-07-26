Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi interacts with successful CBSE students, shares their stories

Mann Ki Baat 2020: PM Narendra Modi congratulated the successful students of CBSE Mann Ki Baat 2020: PM Narendra Modi congratulated the successful students of CBSE

Mann Ki Baat 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to some successful students of the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE), and congratulated them in today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. PM went on interacting with students, most of them are from small towns and villages. Speaking about the success stories of the country’s rural area, the Prime Minister said, their achievements were not limited only in sports and other fields, but can be seen in board exam results. PM Modi has also shared their success stories through his Twitter handle.

In his interaction with Kritika Nandal from Panipat, the top scorer said that her mother was her biggest inspiration in life. Kritika told Prime Minister that she wished to become a doctor in life.

MEET OTHER BOARD TOPPERS | Staying off social media helped West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik topper Srotasree Ray | Madhyamik topper worried about e-learning during the pandemic | Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain scores 100% in CBSE 12th

Meet Kritika from Haryana… She aspires to become a doctor. Apart from studies, she enjoys basketball. She is also very proud of her Mother. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/yhBNeQkfor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

Prime Minister spoke to Vinayak then, a student from Ernakulam, Kerala. Congratulating him, Modi said, “He is also a very lucky person because he is not on social media yet.” According to Vinayak, hard work and proper time management is his secret to success.

Vinayak’s secret to success is hardwork and proper time management. He is also a very lucky person because he is not on social media yet. :) #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/hseiHiULQy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

After Vinayak, Prime Minister had a word with Usman Saifi from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. According to Usman, his favourite subject is mathematics, and he got interested due to a teacher Rajat, who taught this subject well.

INSPIRING STORIES | Daughter of newspaper hawker gets 94% marks IN CBSE 12th | From differently-abled to economically backward, these students dominate +90% list | Four years in a row, toppers of CBSE have emerged from Humanities stream

Upon knoing his interest on the subject, PM advised him to take Vedic Maths classes. He said, “I am sure it would be a great learning experience.”

Mathematics, his mischievous brother and writing make Usman happy. All mathematics lovers like Usman should consider Vedic Maths classes…I am sure it would be a great learning experience. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JOY9bfPaXm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

Usman has already cleared JEE Main in first attempt, and will appear for the second term in September. He wished to get a Bachelor degree from IIT, and then move on to clear UPSC CSE exam.

Prime Minister then asked Kaniga from Tamil Nadu Namakkal about her preparation strategy. The girl attributed her success to hard work since beginning. Kaniga got more than her expectations, 490 (98 per cent marks).

Youngsters like Kaniga and her sister personify the spirit of New India, where success is not merely determined by the family one is born in, the school/ college one studied, the big city one lives in. Hardwork and perseverance gives results. India is changing. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/orEEFzPdfA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

Kaniga wished to be a doctor in future and her favourite subject is mathematics.

PM Narendra Modi advised students to share their success stories that will inspire the whole country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd