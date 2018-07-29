Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi advises students to ‘enjoy life, stay calm’

“July is the month when the youth step into a new phase of life, where the focus shifts from questions and veers towards cut-offs,” PM Narendra Modi said “July is the month when the youth step into a new phase of life, where the focus shifts from questions and veers towards cut-offs,” PM Narendra Modi said

Mann Ki Baat: Addressing the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised his “young friends” who are entering college to “stay calm and enjoy their life”.

“July is the month when the youth step into a new phase of life, where the focus shifts from questions and veers towards cut-offs.

“The attention of students steers from home to hostel. Students submit themselves to the tutelage of Professors vis a vis the shadow of their parents. I firmly believe that my young friends must be enthusiastic & happy on the commencement of their college life,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also stressed on learning new things, such as newer skills and languages. “One has to study, yet one’s bent of mind should be towards discovering new things,” he said.

He asked them to learn more about other languages and cultures. “Young people who leave their homes for the sake of studies should discover their new places, know more about the people, language, culture and tourism facets related to them,” PM Narendra Modi said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the people in India and abroad today on the 46th episode of the monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio.

