Mann ki Baat 2019: What PM Narendra Modi said on alumni meets

This was the 60th episode of Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, and the last of 2019 This was the 60th episode of Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, and the last of 2019

Mann ki Baat: In the final episode of 2019 of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts of an alumni group that organised a free health check up camp in Bihar.

The camp was part of the ‘Sankalp 95’ programme, organised by former students of the local KR High school in West Champaran district.

In his address, the Prime Minister said: “Just recently, I got to know about Bhairavganj Health Centre in the West Champaran district of Bihar. At this health center, thousands of people from neighbouring villages come for free health check-up.”

Mann ki Baat Highlights

“This was not a government programme, nor was it a government initiative. This was a step taken as part of an Alumni Meet organized by former students of the local KR High School. They named it ‘Sankalp 95’,” Modi added.

Modi also talked about the Himayat programme, a skill development initiative conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “The programme helped lots of young people to get jobs in Information Technology (IT), other industries.”

“The Himayat programme is actually associated with skill development and employment. There are many examples of talented youth who have become symbols of change in Jammu and Kashmir, benefiting from ‘Himayat Mission’. This program has given a new found confidence to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, and shown them a way to forge ahead,” Modi added.

PM Narendra Modi also addressed the youth saying, “In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today’s youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues.”

This was the 60th episode of Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, and the last of 2019.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd