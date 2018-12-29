Delhi: Sisodia wants ‘entrepreneurship curriculum’ running by April

The office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed that the new entrepreneurship curriculum for classes IX-XII in the city’s government schools be finalised by April 2019.

Advertising

Earlier this month, Sisodia had announced that the curriculum would be launched in the next academic session to create an “entrepreneurial mindset” in young people, so that they become “job creators” rather than “job seekers”.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training director has been directed to set up a working group to formulate the curriculum and hold a conference in January to invite organisations to “present their ideas of entrepreneurship curriculum” to the working group.

Explained Latest push in schools The new curriculum is being seen as an extension to the ‘happiness curriculum’, which is meant for younger children. According to officials, these are meant to develop a more holistic way of learning, and encourage development outside the class as well.

Based on the content developed by the group, basic training to school instructors in the pilot curriculum will be provided in April-May and it will be introduced in classrooms in July. The classes will take place for one hour of each school day in 30,000 classrooms.