Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Manish Sisodia visits government schools, interacts with students

Manish Sisodia visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in D- Block, Jahangirpuri and said strict action will be taken against the officials concerned with the lack of cleanliness on campuses.

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
March 30, 2022 3:30:13 pm
Manish Sisodia, Delhi government schoolsDuring the visit, Sisodia admonished the estate manager for not ensuring adequate hygiene on the school premises. (File image)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited a government school in Jahangirpuri and admonished an official for not ensuring adequate hygiene on the premises, according to an official statement.

Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in D- Block, Jahangirpuri.

He spoke to the students about academic activities and their experiences of studying new curricula — the Happiness Curriculum and the Deshbhakti Curriculum. He also reviewed the progress of the reading campaign at the school.

During the visit, Sisodia admonished the estate manager for not ensuring adequate hygiene on the school premises.

Siodia said strict action will be taken against the officials concerned with the lack of cleanliness on campuses.

Live Blog

