Manish Sisodia to present Delhi Education Model at Education World Forum 2022

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be presenting the ‘Delhi Education Model’ at the Education World Forum 2022 in London on Monday.

“Will present ‘Delhi Education Model’ at Education World Forum 2022 in London today,” capital’s education minister tweeted. “Will share the story of ‘restoring faith in govt school system’ before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education.”

The Education World Forum is one of the largest events where education and skills ministers gather from different parts of the country to discuss key issues and problems they face in the education sector. This platform is also used to share solutions, new and creative ideas and share their learnings with one another.

Theme for this year’s Education World Forum is ‘Education: building forward together; stronger, bolder, better’.

Manish Sisodia will be participating this year to present the ‘Delhi Education Model’, which has been developed by the ruling party of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of Sisodia and the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

It is expected that Sisodia will talk about steps taken by his government to ensure equal and good quality education for all, such as the happiness curriculum, motivation for entrepreneurship, scrapping of management quota, and more.

