Manish Sisodia orders audit into accounts of Delhi University college

“Directorate of Higher Education should immediately get the accounts of the last two years audited, preferably by a CAG empanelled auditor.” “Directorate of Higher Education should immediately get the accounts of the last two years audited, preferably by a CAG empanelled auditor.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Wednesday asked the Directorate of Higher Education to audit accounts of Delhi-government funded Bhagini Nivedita College (BNC) for the last two years, after he received complaints of financial irregularities against the principal.

“These complaints have come from different stakeholders like students, parents, teachers, etc. These allege financial irregularities in tendering processes, hiring of a car for the principal, buying of unnecessary items not needed in an educational institution, etc,” Sisodia wrote to the Secretary Higher Education. “Directorate of Higher Education should immediately get the accounts of the last two years audited, preferably by a CAG empanelled auditor.”

Manisha Saxena, Secretary Higher Education, said she had not yet received the letter, but added that the department had asked 12 colleges funded by Delhi government for salary bills and recruitment details earlier.

When contacted, BNC principal Charu Sharma said, “I’m shocked to hear this. I didn’t know about it. I only took over as principal in April last year. Since the last one year, we have seen an increase in academic seminars and student activities. The college should be known for that rather than all this.”

BNC governing body chairman Pavan Sharma claimed he had also received complaints against the principal but did not divulge details. Asked if the GB took a call to probe the complaints, Sharma said the last meeting on June 9 ended in a walkout by some members, so the issue was not brought up.

This is not the first time the principal of BNC has faced allegations of financial and administrative irregularities. Former principal Purbi Saikia had faced allegations of irregularities in faculty appointment, harassment of staff, misuse of staff car, bribery, following which the College GB had suspended her.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.