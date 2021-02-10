scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

Budget allocation to education does not match vision of NEP 2020: Sisodia

"While the NEP says that six per cent of the GDP should be dedicated to education. The sector hardly got about three per cent. The Budget allocated to the education sphere was on the contrary reduced by Rs 6,000 crore than the funds allocated last year," said Sisodia.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 11:44:04 am
NEP 2020, national education policy 2020, Manish Sisodia, union budget 2021, education budget 2021, Indian Education Summit, IES 2021,education news,"Mere by talking about NEP would not bring a change in the sector", said Sisodia at Indian Education Summit 2021. (Image Source: Screenrab)

The allocation of funds to the education sector under the Union Budget 2021 does not match the vision of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Speaking at the Indian Education Summit 2021, Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio in Delhi, said: “The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 talks about several missing points that were not talked about earlier in the education space. It is a nice document. Having both the education and finance portfolio I understand that when one has to invest in education, the administration has to pull from several other spheres. It was very unfortunate to see that the first Budget after the roll-out of NEP does not give the commitment that the NEP’s vision demands.”

He further said while the NEP says that six per cent of the GDP should be dedicated to education, the sector got about three per cent only. “The budget allocated to the education sector was on the contrary reduced by Rs 6,000 crore than the funds allocated last year,” said Sisodia. “Merely by talking about NEP would not bring a change in the sector.”

“Some officers who handle the education administration were earlier in child welfare and tomorrow will be in mining or any other department are given the charge of the education department. Such officers will only be committed to education till the time  they are in office. We need political commitment which is the foremost requirement. then technology, and then schooling. All these combined together will bring about the change in the education sector,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X