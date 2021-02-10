Budget allocation to education does not match vision of NEP 2020: Sisodia

The allocation of funds to the education sector under the Union Budget 2021 does not match the vision of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Speaking at the Indian Education Summit 2021, Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio in Delhi, said: “The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 talks about several missing points that were not talked about earlier in the education space. It is a nice document. Having both the education and finance portfolio I understand that when one has to invest in education, the administration has to pull from several other spheres. It was very unfortunate to see that the first Budget after the roll-out of NEP does not give the commitment that the NEP’s vision demands.”

He further said while the NEP says that six per cent of the GDP should be dedicated to education, the sector got about three per cent only. “The budget allocated to the education sector was on the contrary reduced by Rs 6,000 crore than the funds allocated last year,” said Sisodia. “Merely by talking about NEP would not bring a change in the sector.”

“Some officers who handle the education administration were earlier in child welfare and tomorrow will be in mining or any other department are given the charge of the education department. Such officers will only be committed to education till the time they are in office. We need political commitment which is the foremost requirement. then technology, and then schooling. All these combined together will bring about the change in the education sector,” he added.