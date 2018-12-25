Manish Sisodia inaugurates first-ever mohalla play schools

The first-ever Anganwadi hub which will act as playschool for children belonging from economically weaker section of the society was inaugurated in Okhla on Monday by Delhi education minister, Manish Sisodia. These hubs have been jointly created by over 300 Anganwadi workers. As many as 101 such hubs will be launched across Delhi.

Sisodia tweeted about the hubs and said, “These Anganwadi hubs will act as mohalla playschool for children of common men where kids will be given better care.”

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) had launched mohalla clinics (neighbourhood clinics) earlier which act as primary healthcare centres at the basic price. These have lauded appreciation for Delhi government and aim to provide better healthcare for people with lower economic backgrounds.