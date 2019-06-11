Manish Sisodia announces School of Football Excellence in CR Park

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday announced the construction of a state-of-the-art football ground in Chittaranjan (CR) Park, a statement said.

The minister visited SPM Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in CR park along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and said that the football ground will be built to utilise the vast empty space between the old and the newly constructed buildings. The Public Works Department (PWD) is building 164 classrooms in the school.

Sisodia, after a consultation with the school management committee led by the Principal, Saurabh Bharadwaj and the director of education, said, “We should do something with this space. Let’s develop this as the School of Football Excellence in CR Park.”

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, identified the expanse of land available within the school campus and instructed the Education Department to plan for a high-end football ground in the school.

According to the statement, the popularity of football in CR Park, not merely to watch, but as a sport to play is well known by all.

The minister visited the area as a part of his daily morning visits to Delhi government schools to review the progress in construction of classrooms in various South Delhi schools as part of the government’s plan of building 13,003 classrooms in government schools before the end of this year.

Sisodia tweeted, “Early morning started with inspection of the construction of classrooms, CCTV cameras and solar panels in 8 #DelhiGovtSchools in Andrews Ganj, Masjid Moth, East Of Kailash, CR Park, Thughlakabad and New Friends Colony today morning,”

On popular demand from the people, MLA @Saurabh_MLAgk & the school SMC, @Minister_Edu @msisodia announces a football ground to be built in this school to transform it into a 'School of Football Excellence' 0820HRS 09/06/2019#DailyMorningVisit Video: pic.twitter.com/iJUGUNCZuO — Bhaskar Sharma (@FromBhaskar) June 11, 2019

The minister visited eight Delhi government schools in Andrews Ganj, Masjid Moth, East of Kailash, CR Park, Tughlakabad and New Friends Colony to review the progress of various ongoing projects.

As per the statement, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyala (SKV) Andrews Ganj has a solar power plant, with a generationg capacity of 30kW, which has brought down the electricity bill from Rs 35,000 to zero. In addition to this, the plant is also generating surplus electrcity and adding it to the power grid.

“Successful pilot of terrace solar panels in #DelhiGovtSchools. Electricity bill of this school reduced from Rs 35,000 to zero. Already installed in 21, being installed in 100, plan is to install in a total of 550 schools. Important step towards making Delhi power reliant,” Sisodia tweeted.

The State Education Minister visited five government schools in Inderpuri, Naraina, Delhi Cantonement, Rajokri and Ghitotni on June 4 to take stock of the ongoing construction activities.

— With inputs from PTI