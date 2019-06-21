Manish Sisodia’s aim: No more than 60 kids in a class

The plan is to have no more than 60 students even in the most crowded classroom, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in an address to principals of all Delhi government schools during an administrative capacity building workshop Thursday.

Charting out changes made in schools since AAP came to power in 2015, Sisodia said the number of classrooms has increased from 24,157 to 32,242 as of June 2019, adding that it will go up to 45,118 by November. He claimed the increase in the number of classrooms has improved the student classroom ratio from 62:1 in 2015 to 46:1 currently, and will improve further to 33:1 by June.

“Earlier there were classrooms with as many as 167 students. Even now, there are some classrooms which have 80-100 students. Hopefully, once we achieve a 33:1 ratio, even the most crowded classrooms will not have more than 60 students,” he said.

According to the Right to Education Act, the pupil-teacher ratio should be maintained at 30:1 and 35:1 at primary and upper primary levels, and there should be at least one classroom for each teacher.

However, even with the construction of new classrooms and improvement of the student-classroom ratio, the problem of lack of teachers in city’s government schools persists.

In his address to the principals, Sisodia, however claimed that there has been improvement in this area as well. He claimed that in 2015, there were 18,739 teaching vacancies and 37,143 teachers were in service, and that the vacant posts had come down to 5,666 while 58,358 teachers were in service.

Sisodia said the purpose of education was to make students lead happy lives: “Teachers of Delhi will conduct surgical strike on ills of unemployment, hunger, illiteracy… that become headlines in newspapers.”