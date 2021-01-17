Manipur schools should take consent from parents before allowing students to attend: Education Minister

Manipur cabinet approved reopening of schools from January 27 for class 9 and above. Representational image/ file

Manipur Education Minister S. Rajen Singh on Saturday said that schools must take consent from parents before allowing students to attend classes. The state cabinet on Friday approved reopening of schools from January 27 for class 9 and above. However, sessions for class 1 to 8 will continue through online teaching.

The Education Minister said that with the view to supplement the deficit classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic the education department has arranged to resume classes with strict SOPs. This decision has been taken with the reference to Board and Higher Secondary Council, exams, he said.

The Minister said willing students to attend classes will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their attendance. “Only COVID-19 negative students will be allowed to attend classes. Consent Certificate from the respective guardians/ parents have also to be produced which the schools should get it”, the Minister said.

S. Rajen Singh said classes may be conducted in shifts depending on the circumstances of the respective schools and colleges. In addition, regular visits and inspections will be conducted. “This time classes will be a bit special unlike before”, Singh added.

Singh informed that proper instructions have also been given to concerned officials of the education department. Government will provide required medical kits like hand sanitiser, face mask, washing soaps and detergents among others for the students, teaching and non-teaching staffs, he said.

Minister Rajen appealed to the teachers, guardians, students and other civil organisations to cooperate with the decision of the government on the opening of educational institutions in the state.