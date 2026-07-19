Kerala, Manipur schools closed on Monday as states declare holiday after FIFA World Cup final

In Kerala, the decision was taken after students requested a holiday, saying it would be difficult to attend classes after staying up late to watch the World Cup final. (AI Image)

The Kerala and Manipur governments have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, July 20, to allow students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, which kicks off at 12:30 am IST. While Kerala has announced a holiday for all schools, colleges and professional educational institutions, Manipur has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities and higher education institutions across the state.

In Kerala, the decision was taken after students requested a holiday, saying it would be difficult to attend classes after staying up late to watch the World Cup final. The state government said the match could continue until the early hours of Monday if it goes into extra time or a penalty shootout.