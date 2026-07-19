Kerala, Manipur schools closed on Monday as states declare holiday after FIFA World Cup final

The Kerala and Manipur governments have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, July 20, to allow students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, which kicks off at 12:30 am IST. While Kerala has announced a holiday for all schools, colleges and professional educational institutions, Manipur has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities and higher education institutions across the state.
In Kerala, the decision was taken after students requested a holiday, saying it would be difficult to attend classes after staying up late to watch the World Cup final. The state government said the match could continue until the early hours of Monday if it goes into extra time or a penalty shootout.
General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced that all schools under the department would remain closed, while Higher Education Minister Roji M John confirmed a holiday for colleges and professional institutions. Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the decision was taken after considering the concerns raised by students and the state’s strong football following.
The demand for a holiday had gathered support over the past few days. Former Education Minister V Sivankutty had urged the government to suspend classes, suggesting that the lost working day could be compensated by declaring a Saturday as a working day. Several leaders from the opposition UDF had also made similar appeals.
In Manipur, the Education Department issued an order stating that, under the direction of the Governor, all schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education, CBSE, and other boards, along with all government, aided and unaided colleges, universities and higher educational institutions, will remain closed on July 20.
The official order said the holiday had been declared to enable students across the state to watch the FIFA World Cup final, which begins at 12:30 am. Defending champions Argentina will face Spain in the title clash. The holiday applies only to educational institutions, while no announcement has been made regarding government offices or other establishments.