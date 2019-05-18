Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th result 2019 today: Steps to download score card

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) will declare the results of Class 10 examination on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Around 41,000 candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, manresults.nic.in, bsem.nic.in.

The Manipur Board HSLC exams were conducted February to March at 96 centres across the state. Students appeared for three main subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, bsem.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results which will be displayed on the main page once the results are declared.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the results were declared on June 3. The Manipur Board conducted the examinations from February 20 to March 17, 2018. The exams for private candidates ended on March 30, 2018.

This year, in the recently released Manipur board BSEM Class 12 the pass percentage was reported at 73.83 per cent with the Noney district getting the highest number with 92.19 pass percentage followed by Thoubal with 83.14 per cent. Girl students also outshone boys with a pass percentage of 77.41 per cent against 70.14 per cent boys passing the class 12 board exam.