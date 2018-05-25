Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th results 2018 declared: Check at bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at bsem.nic.in BSEM HSLC 10th results 2018: The results will be available at bsem.nic.in

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) is going to declare the results for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations on the official websites, bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in. All the students who had appeared in the examinations can check their results now. The examinations were conducted in the month of March at various centres across the country. The overall pass percentage stands at 73.18 with 78.85 per cent boys have qualified while 74.70 girls have passed in the regular category. Yaiphabi Mayengbam from Imphal has topped the exam with 95.5 per cent marks.

As per reports, nearly 37000 students have appeared for the HSLC exam this year’s which began from February 20 and concluded on March 17. The Manipur Board conducted the exam across 96 centres.

BSEM HSLC 10th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board (bsem.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results which will be displayed on the main page once the results are declared.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the results were declared on June 3. The Manipur Board conducted the examinations from March 17 to April 4, 2017. The exams for private candidates ended on March 30. Students appeared for three main subjects including Science, Social Science and Mathematics and three language papers including English.

This year, 67.04 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examination successfully, with 467 students got a distinction. Selina Keisham from Comet School topped the examination with 482 marks from the Science stream. Sagar Acharya from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School topped from Commerce stream with 431 marks, and Ningthoujam Radharani Devi, with 449 marks from Arts Stream.

Board of Secondary Education Manipur

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Manipur. As part of its responsibilities, the Manipur Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations

