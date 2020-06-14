Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020 to be released tomorrow

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at 2 pm. Representational image/ file Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at 2 pm. Representational image/ file

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur, BSEM will announce the result of HSLC, class 10 exam on Monday, June 15. Secretary Chithung Mary Thomas told indianexpress.com that the results will be declared on Monday at 2 pm from the board office in presence of Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh. “The minister will announce the result from the board office at 2 pm, but there will be no press conference. The students can check their results through the websites- bosem.in, manresults.nic.in,” the official said. This year, the board will also not display the result sheet at the notice board.

The board completed the evaluation process of HSLC exam in May. The paper checking process was commenced in April maintaining the social distancing guidelines at four centres- Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, TG Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School and DM College of Science, as per the official.

A total of 38,664 candidates appeared in the class 10 exam this year which includes 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys. The exam was concluded on March 5. Last year, the result was released on May 18, and a total of 74.69 per cent of students cleared the HSLC exam successfully.

The students can check the result through the website- bosem.in. Click on the notification for the results. Enter your details in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the board will conduct the remaining class 12 papers in July. The board had to postpone the two papers scheduled on March 20 and 23 due to coronavirus lockdown, the exams will now be conducted on July 6 and 7, 2020.

About Board of Secondary Education Manipur

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Manipur. As part of its responsibilities, the Manipur Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations

