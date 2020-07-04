Manipur Govt to resume Class 12 exams from July 6, result to be declared by July 15

Maniour class 12 result by July 15 (Representational image) Maniour class 12 result by July 15 (Representational image)

Manipur Government Saturday announced to conduct the class 12 examinations, for subjects which were suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, on July 6 and July 7. The result will be declared by July 15.

L Mahendra, chairman of Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) said exams for the subjects scheduled on March 20 and 23 had remained postponed till date. However, in view of the upcoming NEET and JEE examinations COHSEM has decided to resume the exams, he said.

The Union HRD Ministry already announced that JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6 while JEE Advanced will be held on September 27. Besides, NEET 2020 is also scheduled to be held on September 13.

“It is crucial that the council declare the results on time so that the students can prepare for the said exams without any disturbance. As such, the exam for the pending subjects will be held on July 6 and 7,” said L Mahendra.

Evaluation of papers will start from the next day after the examination is completed to ensure that the result is declared at the earliest, added Mahendra.

Altogether 3,618 candidates will appear exam in 51 examination centres on July 6 while 547 candidates will appear exam in 24 centres on July 7.

As 19 centres out of the said 75 centres are presently utilised as quarantine centres, preparations have been made for the candidates to sit examinations in nearby schools.

The COHSEM chairman informed that special arrangement will be made for students who hail from outside the states.

“Strict safety protocols will be maintained during the exams for which the COHSEM have made all the necessary preparation”, said the COHSEM chairman. COHSEM has made wearing mask mandatory for everyone including students besides physical distancing.

Parents or guardians of students must declare whether their ward is COVID-19 positive or not. Students should not be made to appear exam if they are COVID-19 positive. Council will take up every possible step for them.

The class 12 exams conducted by the COHSEM commenced on February 14 and was supposed to be concluded on March 23.

