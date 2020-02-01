Manipur: Govt school teachers on strike, to boycott class X-XII exams

Somorendro Haobijam, convener, Joint Teachers’ Forum, said the teachers were compelled to launch the cease work strike as their demands fell into deaf ears. Somorendro Haobijam, convener, Joint Teachers’ Forum, said the teachers were compelled to launch the cease work strike as their demands fell into deaf ears.

Teachers of the government schools in Manipur Saturday launched an indefinite strike in protest against the failure of the government to rectify the anomalies in the revision of pay (ROP), 2019.

The teachers under the banner of Joint Teachers’ Forum (JTF) also threatened to boycott the class X and XII examination of the state which is due to be held later this month.

The forum is a joint platform for the teachers comprising of primary teachers, graduate teachers, and higher secondary lecturers.

The protesting teachers’ forum had earlier served an ultimatum for the strike from February if the state government fails to rectify the anomalies in the ROP, 2019, which downgraded the pay structure for teachers by January 31.

On July 11, Manipur Government passed Manipur Services (Revision Pay) Rules, 2019 much against the interest of the teacher community. As per the new revised pay, teachers pay are downgraded to the level of 5th Pay Commission when the state Government is on the verge of implementing 7th Pay for its employees.

Somorendro Haobijam, convener JTF said the teachers were compelled to launch the cease work strike as their demands fell into deaf ears.

“The Government teachers have been demanding for the rectification in the ROP since July last. Subsequently, acknowledging teachers’ plea the education department has also submitted a proposal to the finance department for the right pay structure. Sadly, the rectified order has not been issued to date,” Haobijam said.

On day one of the strike, though the teachers turned up to their respective schools did not perform any duties.

Following the cease work strike, classes and remedial coaching for the students appearing HSLC and higher secondary examinations have been canceled, informed the JTF convener.

He further warned that the teachers will not take duties in the HSLC and higher secondary examinations and will boycott the same until their demands are fulfilled.

The Class XII examinations, to be conducted by the Higher Secondary Council of Manipur, are due to be held from February 14 followed by Class X board exam from February 17.

The JTF convener also demanded that the academic grade pay notified in 2011 for the school teachers be restored to the grade pay system as the academic grade pay is for the college teachers.

