Manipur govt declares early summer vacation for all schools amid surge in fresh Covid cases

Amid a surge in Covid cases, the Manipur government on Monday announced the entire month of May as summer vacation for all schools under the state board and higher secondary council.

The decision for early summer vacation was taken in view of the “unprecedented surge” in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state, said the state Education department.

The department directed all heads of institutions, all government-aided and private schools, affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) to make arrangements to render unavoidable official duties during the vacation period.

It also ordered that all authorities concerned of the schools or institutions are advised to ensure necessary arrangement or preparations for commencement or resumption of online teaching exercise on reopening of classes after the summer vacation.

Manipur on Monday witnessed five more deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total tally to 390. The cumulative number of positive cases also climbed to 30,567 with 146 new cases reported on Monday.

With the continuous surge in positive cases, the state has decided to open a new 250-bed capacity Covid care centre at Bal Bhawan, Imphal exclusively for female patients and another centre for men at boys’ hostel of Khuman Lampak sports complex in the city.

This is in addition to the existing 100 beds isolation ward in JNIMS and 52 beds in RIMS. The two medical institutes also have 10 ICU beds each.