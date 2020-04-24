Manipur: Evaluation of Class 10, 12 answer scripts begins amid lockdown



Evaluation is being conducted amid precautions (Representational image) Evaluation is being conducted amid precautions (Representational image)

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) have started the evaluation of answer scripts of class 10 and 12 examinations.

The evaluation work which commenced from Thursday is taking place at four centralised evaluation centre in Imphal under the initiative of Manipur Education Department. The centre is opened at Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, T. G. Higher Secondary School, C. C. Higher Secondary School and D. M. College of Science.

Manipur Education Minister, Th Radheshyam said that the evaluation work was initiated amid the lockdown to declare the results timely to facilitate the academic plans of the students.

The minister was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an inspection at centralised evaluation centres on Friday. He was accompanied by officials of BOSEM and COHSEM.

Assuring that the evaluation will be completed by the first week of May, the Minister appealed to the students, who appeared the high school leaving certificate examination (HSLCE) and higher secondary examination (HSE) this year, not to panic about losing their career due to COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown.

“For those who are planning to go to other states for further studies and technical and professional courses, the central government has already been communicated. The government will put maximum efforts not to affect the academic calendar of the students,” he further assured.

To ensure that the movement of the evaluators is not hindered by the lockdown, Th. Radheshyam informed that the state government will be arranging petrol to the evaluators and appealed to police personnel to assist the evaluators in their movement.

Taking necessary measure to prevent COVID-19, officials from the health department is helping in maintaining strict guidelines of social distancing, monitoring body temperatures among others, in the evaluation centres.

Manipur Government has taken up several measures to ensure the academic calendar of students is not affected by the protracted lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. The state cabinet just recently decided to give promotion to class 11 students. Moreover, another directive has been issued to heads of all educational institutes to scale up online learning and teaching process.

