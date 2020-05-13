Manipur education department launches e-learning website for Classes 1 to 12, mobile app soon

Over 200 subjects will be added (Representational image) Over 200 subjects will be added (Representational image)

Manipur Education Minister, Th Radheshyam on Wednesday launched a dedicated e-learning website for students studying in classes 1 to 12 of Manipur board and council of higher secondary.

The Minister also announced that an android app called ‘Lairik’ (books in Manipuri dialect) will also be made available in the Google Playstore within five days and ios app within one month.

Initially, he said as many as 85 bi-lingual audiovisual classes have been uploaded on the website namely http://www.lairik.net and http://www.laireek.net. Radheshyam informed that both the domains have been occupied by the government so as to avoid piracy.

More classes — for over 200 subjects for classes 1 to 12 — will be added regularly, he added.

“The launch of the website marks the new chapter in the history of education in Manipur as students can go through the lessons for easier self-learning,” he asserted. To improve the websites, Radheshyam sought suggestions, comments, and constructive criticisms.

Underscoring the plight of the private teachers and schools transporter due to the lockdown, he said the state is working on to bring an amicable solution to the problem.

“We have issued an instruction to the private schools not to collect school fees but to pay salary to the teachers as well. But not all schools are the same and we are working on bringing an amicable solution,” he stated.

With regards to the plight of the transporters, he said that there has not been a deliberation or discussion about the concerns of the school transport service providers, “We will find a solution if we are considerate and take things with extra heart, eyes, and ears”.

Manipur Commission for Child Rights issued strict instructed to transporters carrying school students not to collect transportation from parents and guardians.

Stating that everyone is in a war for the time being, the minister said that the strategy of the government is survival. “We will not survive if we do not contribute and (we will have to) work together as a team by leaving behind differences,” he added.

