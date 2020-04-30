Manipur council issues notice to promote Class 11 students to Class 12

The council said that promotion should be given on the basis of terms tests assessment conducted by their respective institutes. Representational image/ file The council said that promotion should be given on the basis of terms tests assessment conducted by their respective institutes. Representational image/ file

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on Thursday has notified all the higher secondary schools and colleges in the state to promote class 11 students to class 12 with immediate effect. A notification to this effect was issued by the COHSEM’s secretary Ch Biren Singh, asking all the institutes to submit the prepared tabulation sheets by May 13 to the council.

The council said that promotion should be given to those students who possess admit cards and on the basis of terms tests assessment conducted by their respective institutes. The notification was issued in pursuance of the decision taken by the Manipur cabinet on April 20.

The state cabinet gave its approval to give promotion to all the class 11 students after the examination was abandoned midway owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class 11 examination conducted by the Manipur council was suspended on February 19 after question papers of five major subjects were found leaked in the social media. The subjects of the question papers leaked are Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Manipuri.

The examination commenced from February 17 and scheduled to be concluded on March 26. An FIR was lodged with the cybercrime police Imphal by the COHSEM’s chairman over the incident.

Subsequently, a staff of a private institute who allegedly involved in the question leakage was arrested. Later, the accused was sent to judicial custody.

At the same time, Manipur education department also constituted a probe committee headed by its commissioner. The committee was tasked to search the details and situations which lead to the leak of the question papers.

It (committee) was also asked to review the technical gaps on the part of the COHSEM and any individual involved in the incident. Moreover, the committee was made accountable for suggesting precautionary procedures to evade such instances of question paper leaks in the coming future.

Even as the committee began their probe, COHSEM rescheduled the examination for the remaining papers on April 9.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd