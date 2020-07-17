Manipur COHSEM HSE Class 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

COHSEM Manipur Board 12th Result 2020: The result will be available after 12 noon at cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala COHSEM Manipur Board 12th Result 2020: The result will be available after 12 noon at cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. Representational image/ photo by Tora Agarwala

Manipur Board COHSEM 12th Result 2020: The result for the Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM Manipur class 12 (Science, Commerce, Arts) stream will be released on Friday, July 17. A total of 29,144 students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary examination this year will get their results via websites- cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in.

Chairman L Mahendra Singh told indianexpress.com, “Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam will announce the class 12 result through a press conference from the board office after 12 noon. The result will be available at the websites by 1 pm.”

The council had to postpone the ongoing Higher Secondary examination in March due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pending class 12 examination on papers like Sociology, Engineering drawing, Elective languages were held on July 6 and 7.

“The evaluation process of the remaining papers were concluded within a week from conclusion, whereas the other papers were completed by May,” the chairman said. The students will get their marksheets once schools opened after the lockdown.

COHSEM Manipur 12th result 2020: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the websites- cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in. The result will be available at the website after 12 noon.

The state has reserved 15 per cent seats for admission in Class 11 in government schools for the students passing their high school leaving examination from other boards including CBSE.

In the state HSLC, class 10 result declared, the pass percentage was recorded at 65.34 per cent. Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School secured the top spot with 579 marks. Last year, a total of 73.83 per cent cleared the 12th exam.

About Board of Secondary Education Manipur

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Manipur. As part of its responsibilities, the Manipur Board conducts state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations

