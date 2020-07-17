Manipur COHSEM Class 12 results: Girls top in all streams, pass percentage 86%

This year, the top spots of all the three streams have been bagged by female students. (Representational Image/ Image: Pixabay) This year, the top spots of all the three streams have been bagged by female students. (Representational Image/ Image: Pixabay)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) on Friday declared the state class 12 results, recording a passing percentage of 86 per cent, the highest in the last three years. The result was officially declared by Manipur Education Minister, Th Radheshyam at the conference hall of COHSEM, Imphal.

This year, the top spots of all three streams have been bagged by female students of which two are from government-run schools. Archana Hijam of Meci Explorer Academy (private school) bagged the first position in Science stream securing 485 marks, Khomdram Menaka Devi of T.G Higher Secondary School bagged the first position in Arts stream securing 464 marks and Justina Yendrabam of T.G Higher Secondary School bagged the first position in Commerce stream securing 448 marks.

Tamphasana Girls (TG) Higher Secondary School is a government-run school. Meanwhile, four other students from government schools also secured their places in the top 10 positions in the Arts stream.

Minister Radheshyam appealed to the students who could not clear the exams not to be depressed and urged them to do much better in the coming year. Radheshyam lauded the evaluation team for their hard work who had made the result declaration possible in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister also clarified that in the event of any error encountered on the part of the author should not be construed as intentionally done. The education department will take every feedback and suggestion for the development of the education sector, added Radheshyam.

As per COHSEM’s comparative statement the pass percentage this year is the highest in the last three years. In 2018, as many as 28,676 students appeared in the examination, recording 67 passing percentage, in 2019 a total 28,649 appeared in the exams with 73.83 pass percentage.

The class 12 exams 2020 conducted by the COHSEM commenced on February 14 and was supposed to be concluded on March 23. However, the exam was suspended midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The COHSEM rescheduled the pending subjects on July 6 and 7.

A total of 3,618 candidates appeared in the rescheduled exam in 51 examination centers on July 6 while 547 candidates appeared in 24 centers on July 7.

